Sioux Center, Iowa

John Koerselman, age 75, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died on Aug. 11, 2023, at Sioux Center Health in Sioux Center.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center.

A funeral service for family and friends will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Centerpoint Church with Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center.

Please direct memorials to: the Sioux Center Sack Pack program.

John Henry Koerselman was born March 12, 1948, in Middleburg, Iowa, the son of Cornelius and Elizabeth (Landhuis) Koerselman. John grew up on the family farm and attended country school near Middleburg and graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1966. John served 2 years in the United States Navy, stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Iowa State in 1972. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Vermeer on Aug. 21, 1971, at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The couple lived in several places throughout their married life, such as Boone, Lake Park, and Orange City, Iowa before calling Sioux Center their home. John's career began as an Ag and Industrial Arts teacher and farmer until he transitioned to banking, spending most of his career at First National Bank in Sioux Center.

His greatest joys in life were the meaningful relationships he developed. He did this through long talks with others and was willing to ask the hard questions and lend a listening ear. Later in life, he attended Sioux Falls Seminary and obtained a Certificate in Spiritual Direction and delighted in walking with others in their faith journeys. He invested in his community by being a member of various boards of organizations and businesses, as well as being an Elder and leader at First Reformed Church of Sioux Center. To those who knew him best, John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, happy to spend time sitting around the dining room table with his family including his 10 grandchildren. He was an encourager and supporter of all their various careers, activities, and interests. After Kathy died on June 19, 2020, he found love again and was married to Pat (Anderson) Estes on December 23, 2021. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Pat of Sioux Center, IA; his children, Kerry Koerselman of Sioux Falls; Jill Suresh of Renton, Washington; Jeremy (Lisa) Koerselman of Sioux Center, and Kimberly (Ben) Gascoigne of Minneapolis; ten grandchildren; his siblings, Greg (Donna) Koerselman of Hospers, Iowa; Corky (Sherri) Koerselman of Orange City, Iowa, Vivian (John) Koolstra of Pella, Iowa and brother-in-law Wayne Meerdink of Sioux Center.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Cornielius and Elizabeth Koerselman; wife, Kathleen Koerselman; brother, Dale Koerselman and sister, Phyllis Meerdink.