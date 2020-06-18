John L. Boden
Sioux City
John L. Boden, 89, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at a local hospital.
Private family funeral service will be today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on July 4, 1930, in Sioux City, the son of Earl and Mary “Kitty” (Mousel) Boden. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1948.
He married Margaret Thoma on Aug. 23, 1952, at St. Boniface Church. John served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve. He was a successful salesman at Sears before he started his own business, Boden and Company, in the farm equipment manufacturing field. He and Margie raised six children and were loving grandparents to 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
John was a member and an usher at Blessed Sacrament/St. Michael Church for many years. He loved driving across the country for both business and pleasure.
More than anything, he cherished spending time with family, supporting Catholic schools, enjoying a round of golf with a fine cigar, watching Heelan and Iowa State football games, an evening cocktail, and playing cards. “Johnny” believed in working hard and lived life to the fullest. He gave back generously all the love he received and will be missed and remembered with a smile and laughter.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie; children, Steve (Suzan), Mark (Kathy), Douglas (Susan), Michael (Shelley), Julie (Al), and Diane (Darrell); 14 grandchildren, Cassandra Boden, Brad Boden (Lindsey), Jenna Kraft, Christopher Boden, Ben Boden (Page), Daniel Boden (Colette), Laura Corbett (Chad), Nicholas Boden, Allison Boden, David Stubblefield (Myah), Matt Stubblefield, Andy Stubblefield, Tyler Alexander, and Kayla Alexander; nine great-grandchildren, Briggs and Pierce Boden, Noah and Colton Kraft, Davis Boden, Brighton Boden, Avery and Harper Corbett, and Samson Stubblefield; and siblings, Harold (Ruth), Keith (Pat), Marian Roddy (Jim), and Louise Frakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rose “Boots” Ryan, and her husband, Jack.
The family would like to thank the staff at Holy Spirit Retirement Home, MercyOne, and Family Medicine for the care they gave John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, 50 13th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
John's favorite toast was, “May you have health, wealth, happiness and time to enjoy all three.”
