× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John L. Boden

Sioux City

John L. Boden, 89, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private family funeral service will be today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on July 4, 1930, in Sioux City, the son of Earl and Mary “Kitty” (Mousel) Boden. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1948.

He married Margaret Thoma on Aug. 23, 1952, at St. Boniface Church. John served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve. He was a successful salesman at Sears before he started his own business, Boden and Company, in the farm equipment manufacturing field. He and Margie raised six children and were loving grandparents to 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

John was a member and an usher at Blessed Sacrament/St. Michael Church for many years. He loved driving across the country for both business and pleasure.