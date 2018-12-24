Jackson, Neb.
John "Jack" Lawrence Hartnett, 81, of Jackson, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, where Jack was a lifelong parishioner. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.
Jack was born on Oct. 26, 1937, in Sioux City, the son of Tommy and Florence (Graves) Harnett. He was raised in Jackson with 10 siblings. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1956 and was a lifelong supporter of the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. After high school, he attended Loras College, where he played football. He graduated from the University of Dallas with a business administration degree.
On May 29, 1965, he married Sharon Danielson at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Sharon and Jack were blessed with six children and made their home in Jack's childhood home in Jackson. Jack was proud to spend the vast majority of his career working for W.A. Klinger Company, working his way to serve as vice president of field operations.
Jack enjoyed vacationing many summers in Okoboji, Iowa, and was an avid Notre Dame football fan.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sharon; six children, Kris (Tim) Brown of Sioux City, Steve (Christine) of Ponca, Neb., Dave (Michelle) of Sioux City, Craig (Alice) of Ballwin, Mo., Janie (Kevin) Snieder of Sioux City, and Kathy (Travis) Moller of Jackson; 16 grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Mary Jo and Peg; and his brother, Jim.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Monica, Gene, Bill, Bob, Dick, Bart and Ned.
Memorials may be directed in Jack's name to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Hospice of Siouxland, or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.