John Lee Rensink, 81, of Orange City, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at American Reformed Church in Orange City. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1937, to John and Magdalena Rensink, in Boyden, Iowa, where he grew up. He graduated from Boyden High School, the University of South Dakota, and Drake Law School in Des Moines. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army JAG Corps from 1965 to 1968. John began private law practice in Independence, Iowa. He spent the remainder of his more than 50-year law career in Orange City.
John was a man of integrity, faith, and generosity. He served his community and church in many ways over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, golfing, fishing, and more. John had a keen interest in history and politics, and his mind was sharp to the very end of his life. John and Phyllis spent many enjoyable winters in Arizona during their retirement years.
Most of all, John adored his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis (Siderius); daughters, Susan (John) Osweiler of West Des Moines, and Patricia (Mark) Vogel of Orange City; and son, Mike (Heather) Rensink of Atlanta, Ga. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Emily, Layne and Chance. In addition, John is survived by a sister, Elaine (Dave) Kilian; a brother, Ron (Susan) Rensink; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Reformed Church Memorial Fund.
