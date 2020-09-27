× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John L. Sturges

Sioux City

John L. Sturges, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 662. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

John Leland Sturges was born April 27, 1935, in Sioux City, the son of Stephen and Daisy (Stockwell) Sturges. John joined the United States Navy during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge in 1956.

He married Daphene Coleman on Sept. 16, 1956, in Sioux City, where they made their home with their five children. He worked for Klinger Construction for 40 years and later for L & L Builders, retiring in 1997. John continued to do masonry jobs for the next eight years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and having coffee with his brothers and neighbors. John was a member of Cement Mason Unions Local 21. He also was a member of the American Legion 662 in Sergeant Bluff.