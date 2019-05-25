Wall Lake, Iowa
87, died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Service: May 28 at 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Wall Lake. Burial: Wall Lake Cemetery. Visitation: May 27 from 4-7 p.m., at the church. Farber and Otteman Funeral Home, Wall Lake.
