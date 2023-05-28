Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

John Leonard Moore

Milwaukee, Wis., formerly Sioux City

John Leonard Moore, a Milwaukee resident, arrived home in Clarksville, Tenn., on Monday, May 1, 2023, bathed in the love of his family and dearest friends.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

John was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on April 21, 1940, to Leonard and Helen Moore. John spent his entire working life as a proud member of the IBEW, as an industrial electrician, an organizer and an Assistant Business Agent, retiring from IBEW Local 231 in Sioux City in 2004.

He was a lifelong learner and interested in everything from jade, bonsai and Chinese culture to golf. Most of all, John loved sharing stories and knowledge with everyone he met, especially young people.

John is survived by his wife and partner of 37 years, Marty Kinnick; children, Sharon Moore, Cynthia Restivo, Virginia Moore, Brett Kinnick, and A.J. Moore; four grandchildren; and brothers Ralph and Wayne Moore.