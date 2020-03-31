John M. Funke
Sioux City
John M. Funke, 78, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, Fla. He had suffered many years from cancer.
You have free articles remaining.
John was born on May 25, 1941, in Sioux City, to George and Dolores Funke. After his father died when he was 7, his mother, with the help of her parents, Carl and Fern Dierking, raised him and his six siblings in Morningside. He went to Immaculate Conception Grade School and Heelan High School.
John worked with several contractors building homes. He and his dear partner, Doug Federhart, designed and built several homes themselves. John and his brothers were mechanics as well. They were quite notorious in the Morningside area with the cars they rebuilt.
John also was a sea-faring man. He lived a number of years on his sailboat. That eventually took him to St. Petersburg. There he met and married Roberta Wickmann on Feb. 14, 2018. He found love and companionship with her.
Surviving are his wife, Roberta Funke; five of his siblings, Carlene Porreco Tarnoff of Denver, Colo., Mary (Ed) Kaminski of Montegue, Mich., Don (Caryl) of Ithaca, N.Y., Ann (Russ) Kock of Sioux City, and Richard (Daryl Lynn) of Hereford, Ariz.; and sister-in-law, Nancy Funke of Sioux City. He also had 18 loving nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jim.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.