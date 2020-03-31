John M. Funke

Sioux City

John M. Funke, 78, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, Fla. He had suffered many years from cancer.

John was born on May 25, 1941, in Sioux City, to George and Dolores Funke. After his father died when he was 7, his mother, with the help of her parents, Carl and Fern Dierking, raised him and his six siblings in Morningside. He went to Immaculate Conception Grade School and Heelan High School.

John worked with several contractors building homes. He and his dear partner, Doug Federhart, designed and built several homes themselves. John and his brothers were mechanics as well. They were quite notorious in the Morningside area with the cars they rebuilt.

John also was a sea-faring man. He lived a number of years on his sailboat. That eventually took him to St. Petersburg. There he met and married Roberta Wickmann on Feb. 14, 2018. He found love and companionship with her.