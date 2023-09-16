John M. (Jack) Berg

Savage, Minn.

John M. (Jack) Berg passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sept. 6, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to John Carroll University. McNearney-Schmidt Shakopee, Minn., 952-445-2755. mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

Jack was born on Aug. 25, 1934 in Chicago, Ill., the son of John E. and Genevieve M. Berg. He grew up in Chicago Heights, attended St. Ignatius High School in Chicago, and John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. In Cleveland, he met and fell in love with Helene T. (Toby) TePas who became his bride on June 29, 1957, his partner for life, and mother of their six children. Following college, he was commissioned 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Reserve where he served for eight years. Jack began his career with Sears, Roebuck in Chicago in 1956. After holding a number of positions in the Chicago area, he served stores in Fort Wayne, Cleveland and Minneapolis before becoming the store manager in Sioux City. He retired from Sears in 1993.

Jack was a man of many interests: golf with Travelling Seniors in Sioux City; Rotary Club; tennis; annual fishing trips with friends and fishing partner brother-in-law, Ted TePas; woodworking in his shop; monthly couples' and men's bridge groups; service on a number of civic boards; and service as a Eucharistic minister and lector at Blessed Sacrament Church. Jack and Toby were also charter members of the Serra Club of Siouxland and enjoyed working on many projects for that club.

Above all he loved the time spent with family, camping and traveling together in the early years, and visits and holiday get togethers as family members began relocating. As an only child, he wanted a large family, and watching his children and grandchildren grow into strong, responsible, caring adults gave him much joy. In retirement he and Toby especially enjoyed travelling the country in their motor home. Jack will be remembered for his ability to tell a good story and find laughter in every situation, his patience endlessly baiting fishing hooks for grandkids, his willingness to let little fingers pull the cherry out of his nightly manhattan, his devotion to his faith, the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football, and his love of the outdoors. He will be sorely missed.

Jack is survived by his wife, Toby; and his six children, John Berg (Dusty Teaf) of Los Alamos, N.M., Cathy Ostlie (Steve) of Edina, MN, Ann Berg (Kory Kohrs) of St. Paul, Dorothy (Dot) Berg of Seattle, Joe Berg (Kristen) of Savage, and Jim Berg of Le Mars, Iowa; also survived by nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Jamie Berg, Eli (Shannon) Berg, Charlotte Berg, Nathan (Tess) Ostlie and their daughter Olive, Ben and Noah Ostlie, Kevin, Jason and Kayla Berg. They are the pride, the joy, and the legacy of Grampa Jack.