John M. Kolbo

John was invited to join the Morningside College faculty in 1999 and enjoyed a 20-year second career there as an educator. He loved inspiring and mentoring young adults to be portfolio-equipped, career-ready graphic design professionals. He placed a strong emphasis on internships, networking (through the annual event Meet the Pros), and was proud to hear from former students that had landed their dream job.

He truly thrived in the bustling college setting, enjoyed friendships with faculty and students in all departments, and looked forward to branding and designing the Morningside Jazz Fest tee-shirt every year. In 2019, John received the Lucille and Charles Wert Award for Faculty Excellence. In 2020, he received the CODA Legacy Award for Culmination of Distinguished Achievement.

For all of his professional accomplishments, work was not everything for John. First and foremost he was a Christian man, with his faith, family, and friendships placed firmly at the center of everything he did. In 1981, he was ordained to the priesthood in the Evangelical Orthodox Church, and served as volunteer pastor of Christ Resurrection Church on the west side until his passing.