John M. Winquist
Emerson, Neb., formerly Sioux City
John M. Winquist, 86, of Emerson, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held in Akron, Iowa. Condolences may be sent to their son John at 221 31st St., Sioux City, IA 51104. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born to John and Muriel Winquist, on Sept. 7, 1933 in Akron. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving for seven years.
John married Joann (Surrell) Springer on Sept. 6, 1959. They resided in Elk Point, S.D., briefly before moving to Akron. In 1962, they moved to Sioux City, where they raised their family. In 2017, they moved to a care facility in Emerson.
After their move to Sioux City, John worked as a TV repair technician for local companies over the years. He eventually started his own business, Johnny's TV, and was able to work from his home-based shop with Joann handling the bookkeeping and appointments. John also joined the Air National Guard and served as a reservist until 1993.
John enjoyed his family and early on weekend outings to camp, fish, and attend local car races were frequent. Games and cards with family and friends and church activities were a big part of their social life. John enjoyed gardening and woodworking, and supporting Joann's love for making and selling crafts. Children always seemed to flock to John and he enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grands. To be at their place was to feel at home.
While many considered John to be a quiet man, he had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor and was sometimes quite the practical joker. One such event included wiring a speaker to a giant jack-o-lantern so he could speak through it. A couple of late-night teenagers got the fright and laugh of their lives when they tried to make off with it.
John was kind, generous, patient, and easy-going. His Christian faith was important to him. Over the years he led his family to attend church and served faithfully first at First Baptist Church and later at Third Presbyterian. He was a shining example of being a Christ-follower.
John is survived by sons, John Jay (Jennifer) Winquist and Jed (Christine) Winquist of Sioux City; daughter, Jody Winquist of Anchorage, Alaska; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Eleanor Lewis, Joann Harlowe, and Patricia Clark.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; his three brothers-in-law; and his parents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.