× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John M. Winquist

Emerson, Neb., formerly Sioux City

John M. Winquist, 86, of Emerson, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held in Akron, Iowa. Condolences may be sent to their son John at 221 31st St., Sioux City, IA 51104. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born to John and Muriel Winquist, on Sept. 7, 1933 in Akron. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving for seven years.

John married Joann (Surrell) Springer on Sept. 6, 1959. They resided in Elk Point, S.D., briefly before moving to Akron. In 1962, they moved to Sioux City, where they raised their family. In 2017, they moved to a care facility in Emerson.

After their move to Sioux City, John worked as a TV repair technician for local companies over the years. He eventually started his own business, Johnny's TV, and was able to work from his home-based shop with Joann handling the bookkeeping and appointments. John also joined the Air National Guard and served as a reservist until 1993.