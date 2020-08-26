John Morehead

Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place, Private memorial services will be held Sept. 5, details of which will be posted on social media. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

John was a very talented musician who had the ability to play multiple instruments. His biggest passion in life was performing on stage for others. He also enjoyed working on computers, electronics, and cars. The thing John loved most was being Papa to his three favorite little people, KJ, Scarlett, and Honesty. John was a very caring man and he helped others any way possible. He shared his final act of kindness and generosity through organ donation.