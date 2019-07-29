{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

58, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Memorial service: July 31 at 2 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church-Grant Township. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: July 31, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home.

the life of: John Oetken
