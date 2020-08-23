John P. Brady

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John P. 'Pat' Brady

South Sioux City

John P. “Pat” Brady, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

The family will be planning a celebration of Pat's life for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Please contact an immediate family member for details on time and location. Online condolences may also be provided at www.meyerbroschapels.com . Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City has assisted the family.

Pat was born Feb. 11, 1946, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of John “Jack” and Eleanor “Bobby” (Rasmussen) Brady. He was raised in Marcus, Iowa, graduating high school in 1964. Following high school, he attended Morningside College in Sioux City, graduating in 1968 with a B.A. in business administration.

On Nov. 9, 1968, he married the love of his life, Lynn Petitjean in Sioux City. Shortly after their marriage, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army, stationed at both Fort Sill, Okla., and in Germany.