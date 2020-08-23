John P. Brady

John P. 'Pat' Brady
South Sioux City
John P. “Pat” Brady, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
The family will be planning a celebration of Pat's life for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Please contact an immediate family member for details on time and location. Online condolences may also be provided at www.meyerbroschapels.com . Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City has assisted the family.
Pat was born Feb. 11, 1946, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of John “Jack” and Eleanor “Bobby” (Rasmussen) Brady. He was raised in Marcus, Iowa, graduating high school in 1964. Following high school, he attended Morningside College in Sioux City, graduating in 1968 with a B.A. in business administration.
On Nov. 9, 1968, he married the love of his life, Lynn Petitjean in Sioux City. Shortly after their marriage, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army, stationed at both Fort Sill, Okla., and in Germany.
Pat dedicated over 40 years of his professional career in the sporting goods business. For many years, he ran the youth football program in South Sioux City. Pat was known for his tireless work ethic, his compassion for people from all walks of life, and his love of family. He was an avid sports fan, participating in numerous softball and bowling leagues over the years, and loved cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Also, he served as pitcher, referee, and mediator for many competitive wiffleball games in the backyard with his grandchildren.
Surviving family members include his wife, Lynn, and their three children, Amy Lein (Kevin) of Carroll, Iowa, Molly Leiting (Brian) of South Sioux City, and Ryan (Mark Gilmore) of Kansas City, Mo.; six siblings, Bob Brady of Dakota Dunes; Julie Bindner (Pete) of Marcus; Bill Brady (Diana) of Iowa Falls, Iowa; Theresa Brady of Marcus, Jeff Brady (Mary) of Wayne, Neb., and Mark Brady (Ruth) of Omaha; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Junie Casey of Sioux City. Pat is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Spencer and Lucas Leiting and Karter and Kennedy Lein; as well as many nieces and nephews. Lastly, Pat adored and will be missed by his granddogs, Zoe, Wrigley, Sweet Pea, Teddy, Rizzo, and Millie.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Margaret.
