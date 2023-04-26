John P. Pittenger

Sioux CIty

John P. Pittenger, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his residence in Sioux City.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Community of Christ Church, 3232 Transit Ave, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Community of Christ, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

John Peter Pittenger, the son of Edward and Violet (Johnson) Pittenger was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Jackson, Neb. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1962.

On Jan. 10, 1964, John was united in marriage with Jeanette Peck. Jeanette passed away on April 20, 2023. The couple lived in Chicago and John went to school for sheet metal fabrication. They moved to Sioux City in 1967, and John became employed with the Sioux City Fire Department. He retired in 2000 after 32 years of service.

John was a member of Sioux City Fire Association Local 7 and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, and woodworking. John also coached baseball and soccer. The couple's greatest love, however, was spending time with their grandchildren.

John is survived by his children, Michelle (Rich) Pope of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., Brad (Jennifer Hamman) Pittenger of Sioux City, and Matt (Emily) Pittenger of Greene, Iowa; grandchildren, Blake, Brenna, Max, Katie, Danika, Shelby, Cayden, Cale, Colin, Henry, and Grace; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Theodore; siblings, Bev Baker of Sioux City, Evelyn Schimmel of Little Rock, Ark., and Ed (Barb) Pittenger of Ankeny, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette; and sister, Connie Denker.