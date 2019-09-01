Park Forest, Ill., formerly Salix, Iowa
John Patrick Malloy, 80, of Park Forest, Ill., formerly Salix, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Olympia Fields, Ill.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will begin 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and continue until service time at the church. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of local services.
John was born in Sioux City on Dec. 16, 1938, the son of Thomas and Joyce (Chesley) Malloy.
He was a longtime over-the-road truck driver and moved to Park Forest upon his retirement. He was married to Betty Jean Harsh, who preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2006. He was a former member of the United States Army and the National Guard.
John is survived by his daughter, Bonny Biksacky and her husband, Kevin of Plainfield, Ill.; son, James Malloy; five brothers, Daniel and his wife, Carol Malloy, David Malloy, Patrick Malloy, Jim Malloy and his wife, Mary, and Richard Malloy; and one sister, Betty Morey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas; and a sister, Catherine Malloy.
Memorials in John’s name may be made to the family for designation at a later date.
