John Pope, 71, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the rosary recited at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dennis W. Meinen will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Sioux City. He was the son of John Sr. and Gladys (Spoonmore) Pope. John grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School. On Aug. 10, 1973, John was united in marriage to Connie Hoffman at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Sanborn, Iowa. After spending a short time in the Air Guard, he graduated from Briar Cliff College, later earning an advanced degree from Wayne State College. John taught elementary school in South Sioux City for his entire teaching career.

His love of sports greatly enhanced his life, as he coached many of his daughter’s softball and basketball teams while she was growing up. Likewise, his passion for music was shared with all who knew him.