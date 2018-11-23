McCook Lake, S.D.
John R. Cook, 86, of McCook Lake, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dakota Dunes. Burial at a later date. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on Jan. 30, 1932, in Wall Lake, Iowa, the youngest of 12 children. John graduated from Wall Lake High School in 1950. He played for the Chicago Cubs farm team after high school and served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War.
He married Velma "Lou" Sapp on Oct. 1, 1955 in Lidderdale, Iowa. The two settled in Sioux City that year. The family moved to McCook Lake in 1969.
John worked for North American Manufacturing Co. for 23 years, and later worked as an agent for John Hancock Insurance Co. until his retirement in 1992. After retirement, he and his wife wintered in Port Aransas, Port Mansfield, and Raymondville, Texas for 29 years. He was affectionately known by his winter Texans as "Cookie."
They raised five children, Barry (Cindy) Cook of Correctionville, Iowa, Crystal (Leo) Berger of McCook Lake, Marty (Tammy Bacon) Cook of McCook Lake, Todd (Linda) Cook of McCook Lake, and Brett (Heidi) Cook of Texas. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Carrie Cook; his mother and father-in-law; 11 brothers and sisters; and one great-grandson.