Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Cleghorn, Iowa
John R. Thomson, 77, of Sioux Falls, formerly Cleghorn, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Avantara Norton Nursing Home in Sioux Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorial services will begin 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Liberty Township Cemetery at Meriden, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared in John's life are his wife, Carolyn of Sioux Falls; two children, Angela (Michael) Kelly of St. Louis, Mo., and Lee (Jennifer) Thomson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his grandson, Collin Thomson of Colorado Springs; and his brother, Richard (Cindy) Thomson of Aberdeen, Wash.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Della Beth (DeBey) Thomson, who resided in Cleghorn, Iowa.