Washta, Iowa

67, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Service: July 20 at 10:30 a.m., Washta United Methodist Church. Burial: Holstein Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Visitation: July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.

the life of: John R. Todd
