John R. Woodside

Burlington, Iowa

John Robert "Bobby" Woodside, 88, of Burlington, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Parkside First Baptist Church, with Bill Price officiating. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Mt. Aararat Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.

Born on May 25, 1932, in New London, Iowa, Bobby was the son of John Henry and Pearl E. (Weldon) Woodside.

He married Janace Paxson on Dec. 9, 1951. They later divorced. On Dec. 30, 1982, he married Patricia Anne VanLandingham Espy in Burlington.

He worked for Aldi Foods, IAAP and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe after 43 years.