× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John "Steve" Jansen

Sioux City

John Steven “Steve” Jansen, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's disease and COVID pneumonia.

Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a sharing of memories at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. Private graveside services will be Saturday.

Steve was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 25, 1946, in the middle of a snowstorm to John Henry Jansen and Arline (Saur) Jansen. He graduated from Central High School in 1964. He received his undergraduate degree from Morningside and graduate degree from USD. He played basketball and ran track while attending school.

He taught special education in Sioux City at Woodrow Wilson Junior High/Middle School, was the freshman athletic director, and finished his career in the Year 13 program at Central Annex.

One of Steve's many accomplishments was becoming a well-renowned high school and college official. He was awarded numerous local, state and national awards and accolades. He later assigned officials for many schools and continued to mentor and evaluate officials upon retirement.