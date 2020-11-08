John T. Kisling

Springfield, Mo., formerly Sioux City

John T. Kisling, 85, of Springfield, formerly of Sioux City, passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 1, 2020.

John was born on July 29, 1935, in Alliance, Neb., to Peter and Gertrude Kisling. The family moved to Sioux City when he was young. After graduating from Central High School in 1953, he joined the U.S. Army where he served honorably.

Upon return, he met the love of his life, Mary Katherine Kiley. They married in 1961. The greatest gift they gave their four children was their constant and unwavering love for each other. He worked many years for the Iowa Department of Transportation maintaining the rest areas on I-29 near the airport.

He enjoyed camping, working on his vehicles, and socializing with many friends. In 1998, he and Mary retired to Springfield.