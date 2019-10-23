Sioux Falls, S.D.
John W. Donovan, 92, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Friday with family present to greet friends. Internment will be at Hills of Rest Memorial Park.
John was born on Jan. 5, 1927, in Chula, Mo., to John and Mary Donovan. As a young man he lived in Hawarden and Ireton, Iowa, before moving to Sioux Falls. John was drafted into the Army in 1945 and served in Japan. After his discharge from the service, he married Betty Booth on Oct. 9, 1949. John worked for Continental Baking Company, maintaining their fleet of trucks for 39 years.
In 1960, they opened their own business called Donovan’s Hobby Center that later became known as Donovan’s Hobby & Scuba Center.
During these years, John took an active part in promoting the modeling field. He started the Flying Eagles Model Club. He also helped start the Mitchell Prop Busters, Brookings Barn Stormers, Private Field Flyers, Lake Area Modelers, Sioux Falls RC’ers and Donovan’s RC Club of SD. John also served as chairperson for the National Retailers section of the Hobby Industry Association of America and was an active board member for five years.
John is survived by four children, Lorraine Groves of Arnolds Park, Iowa, Arthur (Gayle) Donovan of Sioux Falls, William (Kari) Donovan of Harrisburg, S.D., and Becky (Greg) Walsh of Tucson, Ariz. John has five grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Donovan, Ryan Donovan, James Walsh, Erin Domel, and Marty Jolley; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; five sisters; three brothers; and a son, Michael.