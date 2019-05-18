{{featured_button_text}}

Yankton, S.D.

73, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 20 at 2 p.m., Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, with military rites. Visitation: May 20 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. 

the life of: John W. Felton
