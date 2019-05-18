Yankton, S.D.
73, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 20 at 2 p.m., Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, with military rites. Visitation: May 20 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Yankton, S.D.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
73, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 20 at 2 p.m., Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, with military rites. Visitation: May 20 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.