Holiday Island, Ark., formerly Sioux City
John W. Saunders, 76, of Holiday Island, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holiday Island Community Church.
John was born on March 20, 1942, in Sioux City, to Donald and Marcelene (Hammer) Saunders. Following his graduation from Sioux City East High School, he attended NBT Business College in Sioux City. He spent six years with the Army Reserves.
John worked at First National Bank in Sioux City, where he met his future wife, Julie. He worked for Proctor and Gamble for 30 years as a sales rep. He retired from there at age 54 and enjoyed smaller jobs for a few years.
In 2004, John and Julie moved to Holiday Island, where they enjoyed life to the fullest with good friends and beautiful surroundings. John also loved traveling, planning trips, fishing and golfing.
John and Julie had a loving marriage for 54 years. He was a genuine, hardworking and honest man, who loved his family and cherished his friends.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Saunders of Holiday Island; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Quall of Alcester, S.D.; son, Joshua (Danielle) Saunders of Appleton, Wis.; five grandchildren, Michael Quall, Miles Saunders, Macy Saunders, Ethan Paessler and Carter Saunders; and two sisters, Sally (Lorman) Villhauer of Sioux City, and Carole (Bob) Roche of Surprise, Ariz.
His parents preceded him in death.