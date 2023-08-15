Albaton, Iowa

John William Collison, 89, of Albaton, Iowa, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Pleasant View Care Center, Whiting, Iowa, surrounded by family.

A Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Skien Lutheran Church, Albaton, Iowa, with Pastor Craig Bock, officiating. A recording of the service will be posted on the Goslar Funeral Home website with John's obituary. Burial will follow in the Whiting City Cemetery, in Whiting, Iowa. A visitation will be 5 -7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, in Onawa, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa.

John William, the third of six children, was born Feb. 9, 1934, to Charley and Louise (Christianson) Collison on a farm west of Whiting, in the Lake Circle area. When he was a few weeks old, the family moved to the Bill Murphy Farm, north of Albaton.

John attended the Albaton Country School for one year, then went to school in Sloan. John and his siblings grew up doing various tasks on the farm.

On Nov. 29, 1956, John married Mary Alice Holverson in Soldier, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Patricia, Michael, and John, Jr. They lived briefly in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. In November of 1958, they moved back to the Albaton area. In 1962, after his father's passing John, Mary, and Patti, moved to the Murphy Farm where he continued to farm until his retirement in 2020. Early on, in addition to farming he worked at the Ballor Brick and Tile Company in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Murphy Feed.

John enjoyed watching T.V. especially westerns. He collected pocketknives, John Deere Memorabilia, and 50-cent pieces. John was a member of the Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa. He and his wife Mary were also custodians at the Skien Lutheran Church for many years.

Survivors include his daughter, Patti (Tom) Marr of Whiting, Iowa; grandchildren: Nicole (Fiancé Ryan Casperson) Jacobson of Whiting, and Andrea Gross of Whiting; step-grandchildren: Brad (Laura) Marr of Whiting, Jessica (Duane) Renz of Moorhead, Iowa, and Brian Marr of Sioux City; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Emma, Caitlyn, Natalie, Zane, Madison, Alahna, Clara, and William; sister, Darlene (Bill) Krumwiede of Sioux City; brother, Charley Collison of Oxnard, California; sister-in-law, Linda Peterson of Soldier, Iowa, and many other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Mary (Holverson) Collison; parents, Charley and Louise (Christianson) Collison; son, John Collison, Jr.; infant son, Michael Collison; granddaughter, Danielle; step-grandson, Matthew; siblings: Lyle (Tootie) Collison, Jean (George) Hunter, and Elaine (Neil) Koeppen; sister-in-law, Rachel Collison; and brothers-in-law: Skip Holverson, and Harold (Margaret) Holverson.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.goslarfuneralhome.com