John William Sanders Sr.

South Sioux City

John William Sanders Sr., 84, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 after a brief illness.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on June 18, 1938, to Elmer and Marie Sanders. He went to school in Jackson, Neb., and Heelan High School for three years, then graduated from South Sioux City High School. He entered into the United States Army in 1957, and was honorably discharged in 1959. He served in the Iowa Army Reserves for four years. John joined the South Sioux City Police Department in 1968 and worked his way up the ranks to captain. He retired after 27 years.

He was united in marriage to Judith Dziurawiec on Dec. 18, 1976. To this union two children were born. After retiring from the Police Department he was hired by the U.S. Marshal Service as a contract deputy for the Northern District of Iowa for 18 years. He was also the owner of John's Pancake Co. for 44 years. He was elected to the South Sioux City Council six times and served 24 years to the present. John was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Church and was on parish council.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith Sanders; daughter Jennifer Sanders; son, John Jr. and his wife Alicia; granddaughters Sophia and Emma Sanders; brother, Raymond Sanders; brother- and sisters-in-law Sharon Sanders, Gerald Thomsen, Jim and Jerry Dziurawiec, and Cindy (John) Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Rosie Tipton, Rita Carper, and Barbara Thomsen; brother, Hank Sanders; and baby granddaughter, Faith Sanders.