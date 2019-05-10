Sioux City
Johnathon Peter Frazier, 27, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Johnathon was born on Nov. 20, 1991, in Denver, Colo., the son of Julio Guerra and Elizabeth Frazier. He attended school in Sioux City and worked as an interior/exterior painter with his father.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, cousins, and friends, shooting pool, and watching boxing and basketball.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Elizabeth Frazier and Antonio Lopez; his father, Julio Guerra; a son, Julian Noah Sanchez; daughter, Arianna Malia Frazier-Guerra; and siblings, Jennifer and Ana Frazier, Julio, Jammie, and Journy Guerra, Julio Iker Guerra-Montez, and Yilen Elizabeth Guerra-Montez.