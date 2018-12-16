Sioux City
Johnette P. Nooney, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Abiding by her wishes, her body has been cremated. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Johnette was born the daughter of John and Helen (O’Dell) Sivill on the family farm in Dakota County, Neb. Her family moved to Sioux City, and she attended Sioux City schools, graduating from Central High School in 1945.
Johnette married Richard Nooney on Nov. 13, 1948, in Sioux City. They were happily married for 67 years until he passed away in 2016.
She worked for Blue Cross of Western Iowa and South Dakota in the Medicare Claims Department for many years. She later worked as a medical transcriptionist for Siouxland Women’s Health until she and Richard retired in 1990.
Johnette especially loved being a homemaker and raising her children.
Johnette is survived by her children, William (Mary Anne) Nooney and Michael Nooney, all of Sioux City, and Ann (Tracy) Peck of Hudson, Wis.; a sister, Mary Rose Eyler of Broken Arrow, Okla.; granddaughters, Barbara Schullo of Woodbury, Minn., and Heather (Matthew) Bean of Atlanta, Ga.; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, John; and brother, William.