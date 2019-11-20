Rock Valley, Iowa, formerly Sheldon, Iowa
Joleen "Jo" Marie Tiedeman (Plathe), 65, suddenly passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, due to some serious health issues.
Services will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Parkview Event Center in Rock Valley. Family is asking that you bring along some of your favorite memories to share.
You have free articles remaining.
Jo had a variety of hobbies, but the ones she enjoyed the most were puzzle books, putting together puzzles, watching scary or Hallmark movies, spending time with family, and baking/cooking for others. If someone even brought up a dessert or a meal, she would quickly whip it up and have it to you before you had the chance to buy the ingredients yourself. One of her dreams was to purchase a Jeep, and when she finally did, she loved to show it off and make frequent trips to family and friends.
Throughout Jo’s life she had many occupations, but the ones she liked the most were the ones where she took care of others. Before Jo retired, she worked as a housekeeper at Sanford Sheldon. Although she didn’t like the cleaning so much, she really enjoyed the lifelong relationships she made.
Jo lived in Sheldon for many years before she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past summer. It was at this time where she moved to Rock Valley to be closer to her family and friends.
Jo is survived by her brother Duane; sisters Joyce, Julie, Kim, and Cheryl; her three children and their spouses Nick and Sanya McDonald, Cody Tiedeman, and Dustin and Carla Tiedeman; plus four grandchildren Dalton Tiedeman, Michael, Braiton, and Aryah McDonald.