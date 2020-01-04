South Sioux City

JoLene Ann Tucker, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, after a brief illness.

In honoring JoLene’s wishes, no services will be held.

JoLene was born June 23, 1935, to Joseph and Marjorie Tuttle. She attended local schools and graduated in 1953.

She married her high school sweetheart, Darold Tucker on July 17, 1954. They had two sons, Scott and Tom; and a daughter, Jodi.

JoLene completed comptometer school and worked in that field until she decided to stay at home to raise her children.

JoLene was an avid sports fan. She was a very loyal South Sioux City Cardinal fan and a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. She believed in the importance of reading the daily newspaper. She loved flowers and enjoyed feeding/watching the birds. She also enjoyed baking and creating new recipes. She loved annual trips to Branson, Mo., and the Black Hills.

She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be deeply missed.