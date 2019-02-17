Dakota Dunes
Jolene C. DeVries, 73, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. today, with family present 4 to 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel,
Jolene was born to Milo and Irene (O’Meara) Graff on July 24, 1945, in Le Mars, Iowa. She attended Spaulding Catholic School in Granville, Iowa, and Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. On Aug. 21, 1965, Jolene married Ted DeVries at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville.
Jolene held many positions in her work career including Hyman Freightways, Peterson Heating & Air Conditioning and Sears, all in Sioux City, and various trucking firms in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jolene kept active cooking, reading, doing cross-stitch, and she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Jolene is survived by her husband, Ted DeVries of Dakota Dunes; daughter ,Robin McGinty (Chris) of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Karsten Bollinger, Khloe Bollinger and Kendal Bollinger; stepgrandchildren, Jessica Hendersen (Philip), Christina McGinty (Nick Edwards), and John McGinty; sisters, Pat Schiltz of Remsen, Iowa, Mary Ellen Heying of Granville, and Julie Dehner (Mark) of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers, Bruce Graff of Decorah, Iowa, and JR Graff (Jeannie) of Fayetteville, Ark.; sisters-in-law, Lois Graff of Arizona, Joann Graff of Holstein, Iowa, and Linda Graff of Brooksville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents;, brothers, John, Ken, Doug and Gene Graff, and an infant brother. Phillip;, and brothers-in-law Don Schiltz and Gene Heying.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maylon Chartier, Dan Parker, Carl Hesse, Ken Beaulieu, Ed Wiltgen, and Patrick Frank.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.