Sioux City
Jolene R. Madison, 72 of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Jolene R. Madison was born in Sioux City on Aug. 14, 1946 to Roy and Grace (Farrel) Berglund. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. She attended Mitchell’s Beauty School in Sioux City, and went on to open her own beauty shop called Jolene’s Beauty Shop on 4th Street in Sioux City. Jolene enjoyed motorcycles rides, fishing, playing cribbage, boating, camping, and traveling, but her favorite past time was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was an avid collector of elephants, especially those with trunks high in the air.
Jolene is survived by her son, Joe Madison, Jr. of Sioux City; daughter, Tracy (Robert) Sharp of Sioux City; significant other, Rick Fowler of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tyler Sharp, Spenser Sharp, Tristin Madison, Chloe Madison, Megan Kaiser, and Micah Kaiser; great-grandchildren, Kyson and Dayvan Coon; and sister, Karen (Bob) Weaver of rural Kingsley, Iowa.
Jolene was preceded in death by her parents.