Joline K. Tonner

Sergeant Bluff

Joline K. Tonner, 84, of Sergeant Bluff, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Joline was born on June 15, 1936, in Sanborn, Iowa, the daughter of William and Martha (Block) Van Roekel. She graduated in 1954 from Sanborn High School.

She was united in marriage to Leo Tonner at the Lutheran church in Sanborn in 1954, and they moved to Sergeant Bluff in 1967.

Joline worked for Zenith for 20 years until it closed, then at John Morrell for 20 years until they closed. She then worked at the Sergeant Bluff Schools as a teacher associate.