Centennial, Colo, formerly Sioux City

Jon Clark, 85, of Centennial, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019.

Memorial services in Colorado are under the direction of Horan & McConaty. Share your condolences at HoranCares.com.

After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, Jon and Margaret moved to Denver in 1961 from Sioux City. A 25-year career at his beloved Denver Post followed.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (husband, David Belue); son, Jay (wife, Jill); grandchildren, Natalie (husband, Scott Andersen), Jay (wife, Jill), Jacob, Ellen and Molly; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Luke, Justin and Jon.

He was preceded in death by his adored wife, Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gold Crown Foundation, 1743 Wazee Street, 300, Denver, CO 80202.

