He was a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, Little League Baseball Coach, Sunnybrook Community Church, and was a foster parent who impacted many children's lives. Jon will be remembered as a man among men, a servant of the Lord, a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend to all. Jon was a good man willing to help anyone who asked, and he was a truly kind soul. He had many hobbies including camping, scavenging for antiques, going to the drag races and car shows, loved putting up his Christmas light show, and woodworking. Jon was a member of Sunnybrook Community Church.