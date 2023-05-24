Jon E. Weaver

Onawa, Iowa

Jon E. Weaver, 75, of Onawa passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa, with Pastor Chip Borgstadt, officiating. Livestream of the service will be posted on the Goslar Funeral Home website with Jon's obituary. Burial will follow in the Belvidere Cemetery, Turin, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Goslar chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.goslarfuneralhome.com.

Jon Elliott was born June 26, 1947, in Onawa, the son of Joe "Bud" and Josephine (Heistand) Weaver. In 1952 he started school at Arcola one room schoolhouse north of Turin, and then went on to attend Onawa Public School. He graduated from West Monona High School with the class of 1965. Jon furthered his education at Midwestern College from 1965-1969 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Drama and Speech. He went on to graduate studies at UCLA in 1969 for Theatre Arts. Jon taught English and Speech in Harlan, Iowa, for one year. In Jon's younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Jon was a farmer from the early 70s to mid 1980s.

Jon and Cynthia A. Ferris were united into marriage on March 23, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nev.

When Jon stopped farming in the 80s, he drove a truck for Yellow Freight. He worked for Yellow Freight for ten years and traveled throughout the Midwest and Northeastern United States. In the 1990s Jon returned to farming and raising cattle. He loved animals of all kinds including horses, cats, dogs, and cattle. His first horse's name was "Star," and his favorite cow's name was "Sugar." At the Denver Stock Show and the Iowa State Fair, Jon received many ribbons for showing his cattle.

He collected many antiques, coins, glass, pottery, guns, and even learned how to cut gemstones. Jon was a member of the National Hot Rod Association and enjoyed drag racing. His pro-stock car was ranked 3rd in the world. Jon was a vintage car enthusiast. He was also a member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, All American Trap Shooter, and is in the Nebraska Trap Shooter Hall of Fame.

Jon and Cynthia enjoyed traveling together. In their travels, they visited six different continents including Antarctica.

Jon was a member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead, Iowa.

Jon was very proud of his achievement of being five years sober. He received his five-year chip through AA where he cherished many friendships.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. Ferris, M.D. of Onawa; son, Clint (Tana Barnett) Weaver of Onawa; brother, Dan (Pati) Weaver of Turin; mother of Jon's children, Karen (Thomas) Urquhart-Myers of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Josephine (Heistand) Weaver; and daughter, Michelle Weaver.