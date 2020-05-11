Jon F. Cameron
Sioux City
Jon F. Cameron, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jon was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Sioux City, to Lawrence and Ruby (Hedges) Cameron. He grew up in Sioux City and attended school at Bryan Elementary.
On June 9, 1962, he married Judith “Judy" Karr in Sioux City. To this union, four children were born. The family resided in McCook Lake, S.D., for 13 years and then in Sioux City. Judy preceded Jon in death on June 14, 2005.
Jon worked for Sioux City Foundry Division 1 for more than 38 years.
Jon enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Open Bible Church.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Tina Cameron and Tyrone Cameron of Sioux City, Timothy Cameron of Dallas, Texas, and Tammy (Cletus) Mortenson of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Amy Cameron, Brandon Mortenson, Shane Mortenson; brothers, Bill (Doris) Cameron of Tulsa, Okla., and Tark (Dee) Cameron of Merrill, Iowa; sister, Jane (Bill) Miller of South Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; brother, Lincoln; and friend, Richard "Dick" Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
