Jon F. Cameron

Sioux City

Jon F. Cameron, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jon was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Sioux City, to Lawrence and Ruby (Hedges) Cameron. He grew up in Sioux City and attended school at Bryan Elementary.

On June 9, 1962, he married Judith “Judy" Karr in Sioux City. To this union, four children were born. The family resided in McCook Lake, S.D., for 13 years and then in Sioux City. Judy preceded Jon in death on June 14, 2005.

Jon worked for Sioux City Foundry Division 1 for more than 38 years.

Jon enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Open Bible Church.