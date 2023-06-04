Jordan Christina Lange

Dakota Dunes

Jordan Christina Lange, 24, of Dakota Dunes went home to Heaven on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church with Father Joe Vogel celebrating the Mass. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jordan was born on Dec. 22, 1998, in Box Elder, S.D. When she was about 1 year old, she and her family moved to Elk Point and later to Dakota Dunes. She attended Dakota Valley schools and was involved in Destination Imagination, Health Occupation Students of America, National Honor Society, any and all plays and drama programs they offered, and the Dakota Valley Band and Chorus. She was also an Altar Server at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dakota Dunes and volunteered with their religious education and children's liturgy programs.

After graduating from Dakota Valley with honors, she attended Western Iowa Tech Community College where she earned certification as a surgical technologist. She was employed for some time at Unity Point-St. Luke's Hospital in their surgical department when she realized that her true calling was working directly with people. She changed directions and started working with challenged individuals through SESDAC in Vermillion, S.D. Her coworkers and clients there have since become some of her best friends and her work family. About a year ago, after getting her first apartment, she decided to become a pet parent and adopted two cats, Rogue and Freya, from a local animal shelter.

Anyone who knows Jordan knows she loved everyone she met and would be their best friend anytime and all the time. If anyone needed anything, Jordan would be there. She loved all of her family, friends, and pets unconditionally and she will be remembered and loved every minute of the day by them.

She is survived by her parents Douglas and Teresa Lange; sisters Amanda Howard, Evonne "Evy" Lange, and Kira Lange, brothers-in-law Stephen Howard and Nick Hogan; nieces Genevieve "Genna" Hogan and Ariadne "Ari" Howard; cats Rogue and Freya; family pets Oscar and Kody; and many, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Edward and Elizabeth Gass and Erwin and Emma Lange; and much beloved dog Teyla.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Noah's Hope Animal Rescue or the Sioux City Warming Shelter.