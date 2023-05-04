Jordan Marie Irene Beardshear

Dakota Dunes

Jordan Marie Irene Beardshear, 23 of Dakota Dunes passed away from a homicide on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Father Tim Friedrichsen officiating. A private family entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery next week. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with family present at 6 p.m. and a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jordan was born on July 8, 1999, in Sioux City to Sharrona Beardshear and Shane Christiansen. She was raised in Sioux City, and graduated from West High School before attending Western Iowa Tech Community College. Jordan worked at SeaBoard, Fareway Stores in Riverside, and most recently was a crew-member with Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Jordan is survived by her son Mateo; parents, Sharrona and Shane; siblings Zack, Rae Schultz, Logan Christiansen, Caden Hayes, Kiara Allen, and Shadonis Christiansen; great-grandmother Shirley Spray; grandfather Lamoyne Christiansen; grandmother Maryann Christiansen; grandparents Christine and Leroy Marsh; aunts and uncles Justin and Alyssa Watterson, Jessica and Boy Oviedo, Amber Beardshear, and Eric and Jacqueline Christiansen; great-aunts and uncles Chris and Wanita Twito, Jon and Cindy Spray, and Rip and Liz Watterson; significant other Christian Crane; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jordan was preceded in death by her grandpa Richard Spray; grandpa Bob Twito; and Chris Holsinger.

Honorary Bearers for the service will be Zack Holsinger, Josh Twito, Christian Crane, Nathan Spray, Nick Spray, Tyler Schlotman, Arlan Whitefeather, and Rob Neal.