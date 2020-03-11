Joseph A. Dailey
Sioux City

Joseph A. “Joe” Dailey, 58, of Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Roder officiating. Visitation with the family will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Joe was born on Aug. 18, 1961, to Jack and Patricia (Benton). He attended Sacred Heart School and later graduated from West High School.

He married Dawn Foster, and they were blessed with a son, John. They later divorced. Joe was self-employed in the tri-state area for many years.

He enjoyed hunting and was also an avid fisherman. Joe was a great artist. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. One of his favorite pastimes was hunting for morel mushrooms, with his eagle eyes, for which he had many secret hunting locations.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Dailey of Sioux City; a son, John (Shelby) of Sioux City; a brother, Jack (Brenda) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister, Beth of Sioux City; a brother, Jim (Tammy) of Sioux City; a sister, Mary (Jeff) Waldman of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Henry and Tessa of Sioux City; and a special friend, Tamy Morgan of Des Moines.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Dailey; and his grandparents.

