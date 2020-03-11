Joseph A. Dailey

Sioux City

Joseph A. “Joe” Dailey, 58, of Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Roder officiating. Visitation with the family will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Joe was born on Aug. 18, 1961, to Jack and Patricia (Benton). He attended Sacred Heart School and later graduated from West High School.

He married Dawn Foster, and they were blessed with a son, John. They later divorced. Joe was self-employed in the tri-state area for many years.

He enjoyed hunting and was also an avid fisherman. Joe was a great artist. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. One of his favorite pastimes was hunting for morel mushrooms, with his eagle eyes, for which he had many secret hunting locations.