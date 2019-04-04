Sioux City
Joseph A. "Smoke" Nolen, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Rev. Roger Madden officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with full military rites. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joseph Allen "Smoke" Nolen, the son of James R. "Blue" and Marjorie K. (Cooper) Nolen, was born on April 19, 1950, in Sioux City. He was raised in Sioux City and attended Central High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1968 to 1973 as a DCPO-3 during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Sioux City.
On Oct. 28, 1983, Joe was united in marriage to Cindy Fogelman in Dakota City. This union was blessed with two children. The family made their home in Sioux City and Joe "Smoke" worked for Walensky Lumber for many years.
In his younger years, Smoke enjoyed fishing and hunting. After retiring at age 62 due to health issues, he took up painting and became a very talented artist. He painted several pieces that he shared with family and friends. Smoke was a member of the Morningside American Legion Post 697. He was a devoted and caring grandfather.
He is survived by his significant other and best friend, Cindy Nolen of Sioux City; one son, J.J. (Stephanie) Nolen of Forsyth, Mo.; one daughter, Angel (Cameron) Stoner of Omaha; four grandchildren, Nathan Nolen, Haley Nolen, Bryce Nolen and Jasmine Stoner; three brothers, James (Jodi) Nolen Jr. of McCook Lake, S.D., Richard (Marie) Nolen of Sioux City, and David (Judy) Nolen of Wilson, N.C.; one sister, Barbara (Dennis) Hageman of Sioux City; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Theresa Jovanovic.