Joseph Aboud
Sioux City

Joseph Aboud, 60, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after a sudden illness.

A service will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joe was born Dec. 14, 1959, in Sioux City. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Iowa.

Joe worked in the labs at Tyson Foods for 30 years.

Joe is survived by a sister, Vicky (George) Skuodas of Lincoln, Neb.; a niece, Jennifer (Mike) Samek and their children, Tate and Myah, of Lincoln; and a nephew, David (Nancy) Skuodas and their daughter, Cecilia, of Denver, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Gospel Mission (Food Bank) in Sioux City.

