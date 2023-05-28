Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Joseph J. McGuill Jr.

Formerly Sioux City

Joseph J. McGuill Jr., 91, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Aurora, Colo.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel with a 6:30 p.m. Prayer service. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Nativity Catholic Church, Mater Dei Parish. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Joseph J. McGuill Jr., the son of Joseph J. McGuill Sr. and Mary Ellen McGuill, was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Sioux City. He graduated from Trinity High School. He then went on to attend and graduate from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Joseph married Jean Enright in Sioux City. He began working as a high school teacher in Onawa, he later moved to teaching at Central High School until it closed. He then taught at North High School until retirement. Jean passed away in 2008. Joseph married Joann Meiss until her passing.

Joseph married Evelyn Moynihan in Aurora. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He loved his hunting dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn McGuill of Aurora; son, J.J. McGuill of Sioux City; daughter, Julie (Brad) LeFebvere of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and grandchildren, Ryan LeFebvere and Collin LeFebvere.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; wife, Joann; parents, Joe and Mae; brother and his wife, Bill and Bobbie McGuill; uncle, Monsignor William McGuill; grandmother Ma McGuill.