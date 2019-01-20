Sergeant Bluff
Joseph M. Haindfield, 81, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 in a Sioux City hospital.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Redeemer with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Haindfield was born July 3, 1937 near Salix, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Evonne (LaFleur) Haindfield. His father died five days before his birth. He graduated from Sloan High School in 1956. He received an associate of arts degree in 1978 from Sioux Empire College in Hawarden.
Joe enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard in 1955, prior to beginning his senior year of high school. He began full-time employment with the 185th Air National Guard unit in 1956. He was stationed in South Korea in 1968 when the unit was activated during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of chief master sergeant (E9) and retired in 1997 after 42 years of service.
Joe married Margaret Calhoun on Oct. 1, 1960, in Sioux City. He married Mary Lou (Van Cleve) Turner on Oct. 26, 2002, also in Sioux City.
A lifelong musician and performer, Joe was active in the Sioux City Community Theater, Sidewalk Company, and the Sergeant Bluff Pioneer Valley Players, appearing in 20 stage productions over a period of 40 years. Together with his wife, Mary Lou, Joe sang in the Choralation choir and most recently played trumpet in the New Horizons Band.
Joe was an active volunteer in community service organizations. He donated more than 11,000 volunteer hours to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. During his lifetime, he donated more than five gallons of blood to the LifeServe Blood Bank. Most recently, Joe and his wife were regular volunteers with Meals on Wheels.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, twin infant sisters, brothers Darl and Donald, sisters Laurencia Rossow and LaVonne Molesworth; and stepson Curt Turner.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou, of Sergeant Bluff; sons Craig (Di) of Sergeant Bluff, Brian of Marshall, Minn., Mitchell of Sammamish, Wash.; and Thomas of Omaha, Neb; daughters Christine (Wayne) Hasek of Fairmont, Minn. and Marianne (Corey) Rosenbaum of Omaha, Neb.; stepson Kyle (Jana) Turner, stepdaughter Kiev Kraayenbrink, and stepdaughter-in-law Marilyn (Posey) Turner of Sioux City; stepdaughter Kris (Doug) Niemeyer of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 22 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D.