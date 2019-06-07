Marcus, Iowa
Joseph M. "Joe" Kass, 99, of Marcus, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Marcus. The Rev. David Doellinger will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Marcus, with military rites. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume noon until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Joe was born in rural Remsen, Iowa, on Dec. 23, 1919, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Nacke) Kass. He lived on the farm with his parents until entering military service on Feb. 22, 1942. A veteran of World War II, he served with the U.S. Army Air Force as an aircraft maintenance mechanic for pilot training, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He received an honorable discharge in November 1945.
Joe began farming on his own in 1946. On Feb. 21, 1946, he married Hilda Letsche at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were parents of two sons, Lee and Alan. The lives of Hilda and Alan were claimed on July 23, 1950 as a result of an automobile accident.
On Aug. 28, 1953, he married Patricia Rieke at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. They were the parents of three children, daughters, Joan and Jan, and one son, Donald. They lived on a farm southeast of Remsen until retiring and moving to Cherokee, Iowa in January 1990. Joe assisted his son, Don, on the family farm for many years after retirement.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He served as chairman, treasurer, Sunday School superintendent, and on the Cemetery Board committee.
Joe liked to play euchre and pinochle, and enjoyed many games with family, neighbors and friends. He loved music and dancing and met Pat at the Avalon Ballroom in Remsen. They put a lot of miles on the floor there. He was an avid softball player and enjoyed watching a game whenever he could. He cheered on his children and grandchildren's many activities.
He will lovingly be remembered by his son, Lee (Susan) Kass of Lisle, Ill.; daughter, Joan (Andreas) Exner of Durango, Iowa; daughter, Jan (Phil) Burnside of Avon, Ind.; son, Donald (Shelly) Kass of Remsen; eight grandchildren, Alan Kass, Ellen (Daniel) Ritter, Evan Bunkers, Col. (sel) Lee (Apryl) Nenortas, Robin Kass Morris, Lt. Jamison (Samantha) Morris, Jessica (Capt. Jens) Jenson, and Shelby (Staff Sgt. Jacob) Johnson; 14 great-grandchildren, Logan, Anthony, Teegan, and Adeline Ritter, Alex, Erik, and Andrew Nenortas, Joseph Martino, Blake, Riley, and Logan Morris, Lydia and Paul Jenson and Jayce Johnson; one brother, Charles Kass of Sioux City; one sister, Georgia Kass of Remsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Hilda and Patricia; son, Alan; three brothers, Gregor, Ray, and Leo; three sisters, Dolores Letsche, Imelda Roethler and Rita Schuetz; brothers-in-law, Carl Letsche, Ray Roethler and Ralph Schuetz; sisters-in law, Kathleen (Ray) Kass, Shirley (Greg) Kass, Gwen (Leo) Kass, Donna (Charles) Kass, and Floreine (Ray) Kass; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.