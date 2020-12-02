Joseph P. Karpuk

Joe proclaimed to many his motto: "I live to sing. I sing to live." He often followed with a quick offering of one of his parodies or favorite songs. These were Joe's efforts to inspire and encourage others in the enjoyment and carrying on of their lives. Those who heard were not just family and close friends, but other folks with whom Joe had contact: bank tellers, lunch counter workers, choir members, customers, etc.

Examples of these songs of encouragement are many: love and devotion to his "True Love" Mary Ann, musical welcomes as the "tape-maker" of new spouses to the family, encouragement of the grandchildren to "reach for the stars," participation in the fall of the Iron Curtain with his "Perestroika Polka," musical appreciation of workers in "This One's For You," counsel to the marrying grandchildren of the joys and tears of marriage in "Sunrise, Sunset," celebrative promotion of agribusiness with his organization of the 76 Corntones, a kazoo band that marched in the formation of a giant corn cob; musical cheerleader at a Heelan pep assembly for Heelan's first state volleyball qualifier with a parody he wrote for the occasion; suggestion to "Don't Look So Sad" about your growing number of birthdays; National Anthem singer at a Heelan-O'Gorman basketball game at the age of 70; competitive warning to his three sons that he would beat them in golf “My Way”; and assurance to his dying daughter Teresa that "We'll Meet Again."