Joseph Regis Audino, "Joe," 70, of Sioux City, loving dad and grandpa, friend to many and "The Godfather of Pool," died surrounded by his wife and daughters on Oct. 2, 2019.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Church, 2223 Indian Hills Dr., with the Rev. David Hemann, Celebrant. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd.
Joe was born to Joseph and Leona Audino on March 31, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, where he played football, graduating in 1967. He also attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, and Dunwoody Technical College in Minneapolis, Minn.
Joe was an exceptionally skilled pool player and played in leagues around Sioux City and Sioux Falls, S.D., for over 50 years. He is considered a pool legend in the Siouxland area and was a mentor and fierce competitor to many local pool players. His expertise was playing 9-ball, and he won both local and national 9-ball tournaments. Always humble, Joe was honored to be inducted into the Midwest Pool Hall of fame in 2005.
Joe served in the United States Marine Corps as a private first class during the Vietnam War in 1968. He attended basic training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. During his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart for Bravery and earned the distinction of Expert Rifleman.
Joe worked for the family business, Audino Construction, until 1984, when he started at the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. He retired after 25 years of service with the Post Office in 2009.
Joe married the love of his life, Stephanie (Rensch) on Oct. 17, 1980, and they had four children. Joe was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Boniface Parish and a recent member of St. Michael Parish. Joe enjoyed football and was very serious about his fantasy leagues. He also loved to play poker. His wife, kids and grandkids were the light of his life. He was a beloved father, brother and husband, had a sharp wit, a big smile and a kind word. To know him was to love him.
Joe is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Tasiah (Jean-Baptiste) LeConte of Altadena, Calif., and Joey (Kelly) Enright of Omaha; son, James (Maddi) Audino of Rapid City, S.D.; and his four grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Leona; and seven brothers and sisters, Connie Audino, John Audino, Mike (Raquel) Audino, Mark (Debbie) Audino, Carla (Debbie) Audino, Kim Audino and Nick (Peggy) Audino.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Audino; and his infant son, Joshua Audino.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or the Wounded Warrior Project.
