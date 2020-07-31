Joseph Robert Fouts
Onawa, Iowa
Joseph Robert Fouts, 57, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by his family. Joe died from complications due to being infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19).
Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with Father Michael Erpelding officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed- Family requests attendees to bring and wear masks.) Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery, Onawa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Joseph Robert Fouts was born Jan. 25 1963, in Onawa, the son of Dr. Loyce Robert Fouts and Grace Ann Fouts. Joe grew up in Onawa where he was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Catholic Church and where he attended West Monona Schools.
Joe's career was operating heavy equipment and working construction. Beginning his career in the 1990s with only one dump truck, Joe earned his nickname Joe Dirt. In 2004 Joe expanded his business to JF Construction and Fouts Auto Sales where he owned and operated these businesses until the time of his death.
Joe had many many friends in the area and the surrounding communities. Joe was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcyclist and enjoyed riding with friends and they rode many miles together. Joe had a big heart with helping not only his friends but also strangers, and he graciously donated to benefits and auctions for people who were experiencing difficulties in their lives or needed help paying hospital or funeral expenses.
Joe was a huge animal lover and supporter of animal rights. He had several cats and dogs as companions over the decades.
In March 1985 Joe was united in marriage with Cheryl Haynes of Onawa. To this union one child was born, a son, Dylan Fouts who was welcomed home by his brother Dustin Haynes. Several years later this marriage was dissolved in divorce.
Left to cherish Joe's memories is his mother, Grace Fouts of Onawa; brother, John Fouts and wife Jody and daughter Kalea of Colorado Springs Colo.; sister, Mary Rae Fouts and husband Jim Moore of Pleasant Hill Calif.; brother, Jim Fouts of Onawa and son Raymond Fouts of Waukee, Iowa; Joe's son, Dylan Fouts of Onawa and step-son Dustin Haynes of Fort Dodge; two grandsons, Noah Haynes and Zthan Gualazzi; and the so very many people and close friends who have known Joe for decades.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Dr. Loyce Robert Fouts; brother-in-law Timothy Haynes; both sets of grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and some close friends.
