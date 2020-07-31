× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Robert Fouts

Onawa, Iowa

Joseph Robert Fouts, 57, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by his family. Joe died from complications due to being infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with Father Michael Erpelding officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed- Family requests attendees to bring and wear masks.) Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery, Onawa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com

Joseph Robert Fouts was born Jan. 25 1963, in Onawa, the son of Dr. Loyce Robert Fouts and Grace Ann Fouts. Joe grew up in Onawa where he was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Catholic Church and where he attended West Monona Schools.

Joe's career was operating heavy equipment and working construction. Beginning his career in the 1990s with only one dump truck, Joe earned his nickname Joe Dirt. In 2004 Joe expanded his business to JF Construction and Fouts Auto Sales where he owned and operated these businesses until the time of his death.